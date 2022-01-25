UAE sheikhdom to allow gaming as Wynn Resorts plans project

Gaming is often used as a euphemism for gambling in the United States.

Michael Weaver, a spokesman for Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts, referred questions back to regulators in Ras al-Khaimah. Wynn stock traded at $84.80 at the close of business Monday on the NASDAQ stock exchange.

A statement on the deal, also posted to Wynn Resorts' website, included repeated mentions of “gaming” facilities at the site.

“The newly announced integrated resort is still in its early design phase and due for completion by 2026,” a follow-up statement from Marjan, the Ras al-Khaimah developer involved in the deal, said. “These are all the details that can be provided at this stage.”

Ras al-Khaimah is the northern-most emirate in the UAE and has been trying to raise its profile for years in the tourism market, which is dominated by Dubai. It draws a variety of tourists from India, Russia, the United Kingdom and Egypt.