UAW workers go on strike at Stellantis plant in Indiana

The UAW local complained in a statement that Stellantis “claims it has no money to meet its membership's basic needs while ”making record profits and investing billions in a new battery plant across the street."

UAW local president David Willis did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment. A person who answered the phone at union offices said he was preparing for a resumption in negotiations.

The casting plant is to be retooled to produce engine blocks for hybrid-electric vehicles.

In May, Stellantis announced a $2.5 billion joint venture with Samsung to build an electric vehicle battery factory in Kokomo that is to employ 1,400 workers.

Stellantis, formed last year with the merger of Fiat Chrysler and France’s PSA Peugeot, had said it would build two electric vehicle battery factories in North America. The other is slated for Windsor, Ontario.