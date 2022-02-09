Uber posts 4Q profit as ride-hailing service bounces back

In another positive sign, Uber has been profitable for two consecutive quarters under a financial yardstick called “adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.”

By that measure, Uber earned $86 million during the final three months of last year — better than the average forecast of $66.6 million among analysts polled by FactSet Research. But Uber predicted it would earn $100 million to $130 million under that unconventional measure for the January-March period — below analysts’ forecast for $151 million.

Uber also was profitable during the past quarter under the accounting standards mandated by securities regulators, thanks to a $1.4 billion gain in some of its investments, including Aurora, which took over the ride-hailing service’s self-driving car division last year.

Lifted by windfall, Uber earned $892 million, or 44 cents per share, reversing from a loss of $968 million, or 54 cents per share, during the same time in the previous year. Revenue soared 83% from the prior year to $5.78 billion — about $300 million above analysts’ forecasts.

Uber’s delivery division, which has expanded from restaurant orders to include groceries, alcohol and even cannabis in some areas, accounted for $2.4 billion of the revenue while the ride-hailing service generated $2.3 billion. The company's remaining revenue came from its freight division that delivers commercial goods and other supplies.