Uber to recruit 20,000 UK drivers on post-lockdown demand

The San Francisco-based ride hailing company said Thursday it aims to sign up the additional drivers by the end of the year, adding to the 70,000 it already has in the U.K.

Uber said U.K. trips have jumped by 50% since April 12, when British pubs and restaurants were allowed to reopen to serve outdoor meals and drinks as part of the government’s plan to relax COVID-19 rules. The remaining restrictions are expected to be lifted by June 21, if virus cases do not increase again.