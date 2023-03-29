UBS brings back Ermotti as CEO with Credit Suisse deal ahead

Swiss authorities urged UBS to take over its smaller rival after the central bank's plan for Credit Suisse to borrow up to 50 billion francs ($54 billion) failed to reassure investors and customers. The Swiss executive branch passed emergency measures to bypass shareholder approval.

UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher said Wednesday that he called Ermotti shortly after the emergency deal was arranged on March 19, which involved Swiss regulators, the federal government and top executives at both banks.

“This is is the biggest single financial transaction since 2008. That brings significant execution risk,” Kelleher said on a conference call.

Swiss lawmakers and academics have raised concerns that the deal could create an unwieldy Swiss banking behemoth, while UBS executives said regulatory issues loom internationally before the deal can close.

Many Credit Suisse customers have expressed regret at the looming disappearance of a 167-year-old bank that has been a pillar of Switzerland's renowned banking and financial industry.

