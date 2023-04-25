UBS reaps $28B in new money amid Credit Suisse fallout

UBS said it bought back $1.3 billion in shares during the quarter but reiterated that the share-buyback program has been temporarily suspended ahead of the closing of the 3 billion Swiss franc ($3.25 billion) government-engineered takeover of Credit Suisse announced March 19.

The client inflows at UBS came in marked contrast to the 61 billion Swiss francs (nearly $69 billion) in outflows that Credit Suisse reported Monday for the first three months of the year. The troubled bank said clients are still withdrawing assets.

The forced marriage of Switzerland's two biggest banks — arranged by the Swiss executive branch, central bank and financial markets regulator — was designed to rescue Credit Suisse and help stabilize the global financial system after the collapse of two U.S. banks last month.

The reputation of 167-year-old Credit Suisse had been pummeled in recent years over stock price declines, a string of scandals and the flight of customers worried about the bank's future.

UBS said it expects the takeover "to strengthen our position as a leading and truly global wealth manager," while also acknowledging that it "will require sustained diligent effort." Chairman Colm Kelleher has said there's a "huge amount of risk" in combining the two global banks but also "huge opportunities."

The bank also pointed to high inflation, slow economic growth, geopolitical tensions such as Russia's war in Ukraine and concerns about the stability of banks being a possible drag in the coming months.

"The macroeconomic situation going forward remains uncertain, and while concerns about the stability of banks have abated, they have not gone away," UBS said in a statement. “As a result, client activity levels could remain subdued in the second quarter of 2023.”

UBS shares closed down nearly 2.2% in trading in Switzerland.