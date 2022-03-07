UC Berkeley declines group's offer to admit 1K more students

Save Berkeley Neighborhoods said in a statement that it would agree to a temporary or partial stay of Thursday's state Supreme Court ruling to freeze next fall's enrollment at 2020-21 levels, meaning the prestigious public university must accept about 3,000 fewer students than planned.

The ruling was a victory for the group, which argued that UC Berkeley has failed to address the effect of increased student enrollment on housing, homelessness, traffic and noise. Supporters of the university lamented that the lawsuit was dashing the dreams of thousands of students.