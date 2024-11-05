UCF opens season with court-storming 64-61 win over No. 13 Texas A&M

Central Florida center Moustapha Thiam (52) and center Elijah Hulsewe (8) celebrate with teammates and fans after defeating Texas A&M in an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Orlando, Fla.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By PHILIP ROSSMAN-REICH – Associated Press
1 hour ago
Orlando, Fla. (AP) — Darius Johnson scored 24 points and assisted on a go-ahead slam dunk with less than a minute remaining to lead UCF to a 64-61 win over No. 13 Texas A&M on Monday night.

Johnson had five assists, including the pass to Benny Williams that helped put the Knights ahead 62-61 with 45.5 seconds left. The Aggies didn't score in the final 2:13.

UCF fans stormed the court after Texas A&M missed back-to-back 3-pointers to end the game.

Jordan Ivy-Curry added 16 points for UCF. Keyshawn Hall scored 10.

Pharrel Payne led the Aggies with 15 points and had six rebounds. Wade Taylor IV had 13 points and seven assists but made only 4 of his 15 shots.

Takeaways

Texas A&M: Locked up the interior for most of the game, but foul trouble prevented the Aggies from pulling away. They committed 17 fouls in the second half, allowing the Knights to shoot 22 for 31 from the free-throw line in the game.

UCF: Struggled to shoot most of the night but stayed in the game thanks to some timely 3-point shooting and, most importantly, defense. The Knights blocked 10 shots, including seven in the second half.

Key moment

Williams' slam put the Knights ahead for good on a night they struggled shooting on the interior. They finished with just 14 points in the paint.

Key stat

The Knights relied heavily on their 3-point shooting, making 8 for 26 in the game. Johnson made five 3-pointers. Texas A&M shot 7 for 23 from beyond the arc.

Up next

Texas A&M begins a four-game homestand on Friday against Texas A&M University-Commerce.

UCF continues its four-game season-opening homestand against Purdue Fort Wayne on Friday.

Central Florida students and fans storm the court after upsetting Texas A&M in an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Orlando, Fla.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Central Florida guard Darius Johnson (3) passes the ball as he is defended by Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Orlando, Fla.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman III, right, looks to shoot past Central Florida's Benny Williams (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Orlando, Fla.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Central Florida head coach Johnny Dawkins directs players on the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Orlando, Fla.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams motions to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Central Florida, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Orlando, Fla.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) dunks as he gets past Central Florida guards Dallan Coleman (6) and Keyshawn Hall (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Orlando, Fla.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Central Florida guard Dallan Coleman, left, dives for the ball in front of Texas A&M guard Hayden Hefner, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Orlando, Fla.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Central Florida guard Jordan Ivy-Curry (0) knocks the ball from the hands of Texas A&M guard Jace Carter, front right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Orlando, Fla.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (9) loses control of the ball as he is defended by Central Florida guard Darius Johnson (3) and forward JJ Taylor (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Orlando, Fla.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV, left, fouls Central Florida guard Keyshawn Hall, right, who goes up to shoot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Orlando, Fla.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) looks to pass the ball around Central Florida forward JJ Taylor (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Orlando, Fla.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki (35) passes the ball as he falls in front of Central Florida guard Dior Johnson, top, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Orlando, Fla.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (9) goes past Central Florida guard Darius Johnson (3) to shoot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Orlando, Fla.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

