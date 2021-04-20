UEFA president urges Super League owners to reverse decision

“Come to your senses," he said. "Not out of love for football because I imagine some of you don’t have much of that.”

Ceferin also lavished praise on UEFA executive committee colleague Nasser al-Khelaifi, the president of French champion Paris Saint-Germain. PSG has so far resisted offers to be one of the 15 founding Super League members. Bayern Minich and Borussia Dortmund have also stayed out.

“Nasser, thank you from the bottom of my heart. You showed that you are a great man," Ceferin told the Qatari official before also citing Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

The UEFA president also spoke about an email he received from a fan of Tottenham, one of the six rebel clubs from the Premier League.

“If you read the email you would be close to crying,” Ceferin said of the fan he identified only as Trevor, whom he had given two tickets to the 2019 Champions League final, when Tottenham lost to Liverpool.

Ceferin said fans and governments have supported UEFA in resisting the proposed 20-team Super League, which threatens to directly challenge the Champions League and damage the historic pyramid structure of European soccer.

“We cannot lose this match,” said Ceferin, a Slovenian lawyer.

The clubs have not said when their planned breakaway league, underwritten by American bank JP Morgan Chase, would kick off.

On Monday, Ceferin said he wanted Super League clubs and their players banned from all UEFA competitions “as soon as possible.”

It is unclear if UEFA’s legal statutes and Champions League rules will allow that before Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City play in the semifinals next week. Manchester United and Arsenal also play next week in the Europa League semifinals.

Earlier Tuesday in a speech that seemed to blame the club owners and absolve players, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said he can only “strongly disapprove” of the Super League.

“If some elect to go their own way, then they must live with the consequences of their choice,” Infantino said. “They are responsible for their choice.”

