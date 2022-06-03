UEFA says sorry to fans for Champions League final chaos

While Liverpool fans were mainly affected and the club has been gathering evidence and demanding action, Real Madrid also wanted answers from UEFA for the disorder that left its fans “abandoned and defenseless."

“We call for answers and explanations in order to determine those responsible for leaving the fans abandoned and defenseless,” Madrid said in a statement on Friday. “Fans who in general terms showed exemplary conduct at all times.”

Madrid, which won the final 1-0, said the occasion “quickly turned into a series of unfortunate events which have caused a sense of outrage around the world."

It mentioned images published by the media that showed supporters being “attacked, harassed, assaulted and robbed in violent fashion. These occurrences continued as they moved in their cars or busses, causing concern for their physical well-being. Certain fans even had to spend the night in hospital as a result of injuries."

“Football has transmitted an image to the world which is far away from the values and goals which it should pursue,” Madrid said. “Our fans and supporters deserve a response and those responsible to be held accountable in order for events like these to be eradicated from football and sport in general.”

