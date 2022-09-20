dayton-daily-news logo
X

Uganda confirms at least 1 case of Ebola hemorrhagic fever

Nation & World
By RODNEY MUHUMUZA, Associated Press
7 minutes ago
Ugandan health authorities say a man who died this week has tested positive for the virus that causes Ebola

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan health authorities on Tuesday reported that a man who died a day earlier had tested positive for the virus that causes Ebola.

They said in a statement that it's still unknown how the man became infected with Ebola. He lived in the central Ugandan town of Mubende, about 150 kilometers (93 miles) west of the capital, Kampala.

Six other people in the same area died earlier in September after suffering “a strange illness," said the statement.

Ebola, which is spread by contact with bodily fluids of an infected person or contaminated materials, manifests as a deadly hemorrhagic fever. Symptoms include fever, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle pain and at times internal and external bleeding.

Uganda has had multiple Ebola outbreaks, including one in 2000 that killed hundreds.

In Other News
1
Britain's Truss doesn't expect UK-US trade deal anytime soon
2
Energy crisis key to Italy's election — but not conservation
3
Official jailed in Las Vegas journalist killing due in court
4
Lawyers seek data in Georgia election equipment breach
5
Ad spending shows Dems hinging midterm hopes on abortion
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top