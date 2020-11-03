Uganda police arrest Bobi Wine after presidential nomination

“There's nobody who is going to disturb here. Whoever tries will regret. Because for us, we don't play," the president said. “The (ruling party) fought to bring peace in this country. Nobody has more guns than us. But we don't scare people.”

The electoral commission has not fixed a date for the polls.

Wine, 38, has captured the imagination of many Ugandans with his persistent calls for the 76-year-old Museveni to retire. He is especially popular with poor people in urban areas.

“We now enter the most critical phase of our liberation struggle!” Wine tweeted after having his candidacy certified.

Wine and other opposition leaders have been frequently arrested in recent years, sometimes detained within their own homes by police citing a need to prevent crimes from being committed.

Those actions have reinforced a view among some Ugandans that the police serve at the behest of Museveni, who has rebuffed repeated calls to retire peacefully.

This East African country has never witnessed a peaceful transfer of power since independence from British colonial rule in 1962.