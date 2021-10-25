Uganda police investigate bus explosion that killed 1 person

The extremist group said in a statement late Sunday that it detonated an explosive device at the eatery allegedly “frequented by elements and spies” with Uganda's government.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni described Saturday's explosion as an apparent terrorist act.

Museveni said three people entered the eatery where pork is grilled and left a plastic bag with contents that later exploded. Police have not announced any arrests.

The British government updated its travel guidance for Uganda this month to say extremists “are very likely to try to carry out attacks.”

Caption A police bomb squad vehicle secures a road leading to the scene of an explosion in the Komamboga suburb of the capital Kampala, Uganda Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Police said one person was killed and several others injured in the explosion late Saturday and that detectives would "determine whether the explosion arose from an intentional act or not." (AP Photo/Nicholas Bamulanzeki) Credit: Nicholas Bamulanzeki Credit: Nicholas Bamulanzeki