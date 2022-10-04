Uganda's president fires military son after offensive tweets

That threat to seize the capital of Kenya went too far for his father, an authoritarian leader who has held power since 1986.

Kenyan President William Ruto, who took power last month, is friendly with Museveni, whom he described as the region's “father” during his inauguration.

Kainerugaba's tweets exasperated many Kenyans, and the foreign minister tweeted Tuesday that he had a meeting with the Ugandan ambassador. Uganda's foreign ministry dismissed Kainerugaba's tweets in a statement that spoke of a "harmonious relationship that we value."

Kainerugaba, the pillar of his father’s personal security apparatus, has been the de facto head of Uganda's military, with his allies strategically deployed in command positions across the security services, according to observers. Although he was sacked from his post as head of Uganda's infantry forces, Kainerugaba still was promoted to a five-star general and will remain a military adviser to his father, according to a statement issued by the military Tuesday. He was replaced as infantry commander by Lt. Gen. Kayanja Muhanga.

Many Ugandans believe Kainerugaba is being groomed to replace Museveni as president, allegations the president has long denied.

Kainerugaba’s associates describe him as a dedicated military officer who often eschews ostentatious displays of power and wealth. He attended military schools in the U.S. and Britain before taking charge of a presidential guard unit that has since been expanded into an elite group of special forces.

