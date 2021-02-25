UK actors settle phone hacking claims with tabloid publisher

Walliams, a judge on “Britain’s Got Talent,” and several others including Clunes sued Mirror Group Newspapers, publisher of tabloids including the Mirror, for illegally intercepting their voicemails.

Lawyers for Walliams alleged he and his friends were targeted by the publisher from 2003 to 2010, and that 45 news articles were published as a result of intercepted voicemails and other unlawful techniques.