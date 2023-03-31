UK agrees to join Pacific trade pact in post-Brexit deal

The deal comes as the U.K. pursues an “Indo-Pacific tilt” in its economic and foreign policy in response to the region’s economic growth, and China’s rising influence on the world stage.

Critics said the deal with nations thousands of miles away is insignificant compared to Britain’s trade with its neighbors in the 27-nation EU. Brexit has imposed barriers to trade between Britain and the bloc, which remains by far the U.K.’s biggest economic partner. The government’s Office for Budget responsibility said in November that Brexit had had “a significant adverse impact on U.K. trade.”

David Henig, a trade expert at the European Center for International Political Economy, said CPTPP membership would not have a huge economic impact but “on balance” it was good for Britain.

“Doesn’t do a lot for us (services provisions for example are weak), but trade policy is all about marginal gains these days, and it should be that,” he wrote on Twitter.

Members of the CPTPP are Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

The United States, the world’s biggest economy, is not part of the CPTTP; former President Donald Trump withdrew the country from its predecessor, the Trans-Pacific Partnership. His successor, Joe Biden, has not rejoined.

China, which has the globe’s second-largest economy, has applied to join, a move that would quadruple the group’s total population to some 2 billion people.