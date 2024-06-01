UK ambassador to Mexico out after video allegedly shows him pointing a rifle at a colleague

LONDON (AP) — The UK’s ambassador to Mexico has left his post after a video was posted on social media that purportedly shows him pointing an assault rifle at an embassy employee.

The Financial Times reported Friday that Jon Benjamin was traveling in Sinaloa and Durango, two states in northern Mexico where drug cartels have a significant presence, when the incident occurred. The video posted on the social media platform X shows a man who looks like Benjamin seated in the front seat of a vehicle, when he picks up the supposed rifle and points it at someone in the back seat. The five-second clip was posted by an anonymous user along with the message, “In a context of daily killings in Mexico by drug dealers, he dares to joke.”