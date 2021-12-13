UK antitrust watchdog investigates Microsoft's Nuance deal

The Competition and Markets Authority said in a brief statement Monday that it's looking into the purchase because of concerns that it could result in a "substantial lessening of competition" in the U.K. market.

Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft Corp. said in April that it was buying Nuance Communications Inc., a pioneer in voice-based artificial intelligence technology. Nuance was instrumental in helping power Apple's digital assistant Siri but later shifted to focus on health care with widely used medical dictation and transcription tools.