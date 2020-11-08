UK bans non-resident arrivals from Denmark over mink fears

Under the new rules that came into force at 4 a.m. Sunday, passenger planes and ships traveling from Denmark, and any accompanying freight, also won't be allowed to dock. Freight drivers had been exempt from the ban.

From Saturday, British nationals or residents returning to the U.K. directly or indirectly from Denmark were required to quarantine themselves with other members of their household until two weeks passed since they were last in Denmark. Non-British national or resident travelers who had been in or transited through Denmark in the preceding 14 days would be denied entry.