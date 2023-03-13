UK boosts defense spending in response to Russia and China

Britain's intelligence agencies have expressed growing concern about China's military might, covert activities and economic muscle. Ken McCallum, head of domestic spy agency MI5, said in November that "the activities of the Chinese Communist Party pose the most game-changing strategic challenge to the U.K."

That concern has sparked a government-wide catch-up campaign on China, including Mandarin-language training for British officials and a push to secure new sources of critical minerals that are essential to technology.

Sunak has also stressed the need for economic ties with China, to the annoyance of more hawkish members of the governing Conservative Party.

Speaking as he travelled to the U.S., Sunak said China “presents an epoch-defining challenge to us and to the global order. It’s a regime that is increasingly authoritarian at home and assertive abroad, and has a desire to reshape the world order.”

But, he added, “you can’t ignore China” given the size of its economy.

“It’s right to engage with China, on the issues that we can find common ground and make a difference on, for example climate change, global health, macroeconomic stability,” he said.

“That’s the right approach whilst being very robust in defending our values and our interests.”

