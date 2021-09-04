UK Brexit minister warns of 'cold mistrust' era with EU

Frost has for months sought changes to the protocol, which he helped to craft, but the EU has repeatedly rejected opening up discussions again after years of protracted negotiations.

“It’s holding back the potential for a new era of cooperation between like-minded states in a world which needs us to work together effectively," Frost said.

Though Frost stressed the need for changes, he sought to downplay concerns in the EU that Britain would unilaterally seek to sweep away all existing arrangements.

“That is not our position,” he said. “It is obvious there will always need to be a dedicated U.K.-EU treaty relationship covering Northern Ireland. It is a question of finding the right balance.”

Britain formally left the EU in January 2020, but remained within its economic orbit until the start of this year, when a new much looser free trade agreement took hold.

At that time, Northern Ireland was given separate status that effectively keeps it in the EU’s single market for goods, a decision that prevents a hard border with Ireland, which would go counter to the Good Friday Agreement of 1998 that ended decades of sectarian violence.

Ultimately, Britain's Conservative government is seeking to remove most checks, replacing them with a “light touch” system in which only goods at risk of entering the EU would be inspected.

___

For more of AP's Brexit coverage, go to https://apnews.com/hub/brexit