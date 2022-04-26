UK: Concerns raised over Chinese surveillance camera firm

Sampson said all branches of the British government should rule out contracts with Hikvision until the company provides necessary information on ethics and security.

It wasn't immediately clear how many of the firm's cameras have been purchased by local authorities or are in use in U.K. government buildings, although media reports have estimated that there were more than 1.2 million Hikvision cameras in the country.

In 2019, the firm was blocked from selling to U.S. federal government agencies following security concerns.

Hikvision, which is headquartered in Hangzhou, China, did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

The company's website says its products are used in more than 150 countries and regions and that it employs more than 42,000 people worldwide.