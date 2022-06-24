UK Conservatives lose 2 elections in blow to Boris Johnson

Defeat in either district would have been a setback for the prime minister's party. Losing both increases jitters among restive Conservatives who already worry the ebullient but erratic and divisive Johnson is no longer an electoral asset.

Party chairman Oliver Dowden resigned, saying “our supporters are distressed and disappointed by recent events, and I share their feelings.”

“We cannot carry on with business as usual," he said. "Somebody must take responsibility and I have concluded that, in these circumstances, it would not be right for me to remain in office.”

“I will, as always, remain loyal to the Conservative Party," he said, without offering an endorsement of Johnson.

The prime minister was 4,000 miles (6,400 kilometers) away at a Commonwealth summit in Rwanda as the results were announced.

The electoral tests came as Britain faces the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation, with Russia’s war in Ukraine squeezing supplies of energy and food staples at a time of soaring consumer demand while the coronavirus pandemic recedes.

Speaking in Kigali, Johnson acknowledged the results had been “tough,” and said he would “listen to what people are saying, in particular to the difficulties people are facing over the cost of living.”

Johnson won a big majority in a 2019 general election by keeping the Conservatives’ traditional voters — affluent, older and concentrated in southern England — and winning new ones in poorer, post-industrial northern towns where many residents felt overlooked by governments for decades.

Thursday’s elections were tests on both fronts. Rural Tiverton and Honiton has voted Conservative for generations, while Wakefield is a northern district that the Tories won in 2019 from Labour.

Labour's widely expected victory in Wakefield — whose previous Conservative legislator resigned after being convicted of sexual assault — is a boost to a party that has been out of office nationally since 2010.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said it showed the party “is back on the side of working people, winning seats where we lost before, and ready for government."

Pollsters had said the Tiverton and Honiton race was tight, but the Liberal Democrats overturned a 24,000-vote Conservative majority to win a majority of more than 6,000 votes. The election was called when the district’s Conservative lawmaker resigned after being caught looking at pornography in the House of Commons chamber.

Even with the defeats, Johnson holds a large majority in Parliament. But his already shaky authority among his own lawmakers has further weakened.

Ethics allegations have buffeted the prime minister for months, culminating in a scandal over parties held in government buildings during Britain’s coronavirus lockdowns.

Johnson was one of 83 people fined by police for attending the parties, making him the first prime minister found to have broken the law while in office. A civil servant’s report on the “partygate” scandal said Johnson must bear responsibility for “failures of leadership and judgment” that created a culture of rule-breaking in government.

He survived a no-confidence vote by his own party this month but was left weakened after 41% of Conservative lawmakers voted to remove him.

Under party rules, Johnson can't face another such vote for a year, but Friday's defeats will increase pressure to change that, and there is a growing chance of another rebellion in the coming months.

Conservative lawmaker Roger Gale, a long-time critic of Johnson, reiterated his calls for the prime minister to quit.

“The soul of our party is at stake,” he said.

Combined Shape Caption The Liberal Democrats' by-election candidate Richard Foord, right, and the Conservative by-election candidate Helen Hurford, left, are seen at the Lords Meadow Leisure Centre, in Crediton, Devon, England, for the result of the Tiverton and Honiton by-election, which was triggered by the resignation of MP Neil Parish for watching pornography in the Commons, Thursday June 23, 2022.(Andrew Matthews/PA via AP) Credit: Andrew Matthews Credit: Andrew Matthews Combined Shape Caption The Liberal Democrats' by-election candidate Richard Foord, right, and the Conservative by-election candidate Helen Hurford, left, are seen at the Lords Meadow Leisure Centre, in Crediton, Devon, England, for the result of the Tiverton and Honiton by-election, which was triggered by the resignation of MP Neil Parish for watching pornography in the Commons, Thursday June 23, 2022.(Andrew Matthews/PA via AP) Credit: Andrew Matthews Credit: Andrew Matthews

Combined Shape Caption British Prime Minister Boris Johnson signs the visitors book while visiting the Kigali Genocide Memorial in Kigali, Rwanda, Thursday June 23, 2022. Leaders of Commonwealth countries meet every two years for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), hosted by different member countries on a rotating basis. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Dan Kitwood Credit: Dan Kitwood Combined Shape Caption British Prime Minister Boris Johnson signs the visitors book while visiting the Kigali Genocide Memorial in Kigali, Rwanda, Thursday June 23, 2022. Leaders of Commonwealth countries meet every two years for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), hosted by different member countries on a rotating basis. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Dan Kitwood Credit: Dan Kitwood

Combined Shape Caption The Liberal Democrats' by-election candidate Richard Foord, right, shakes hands with the Conservative by-election candidate Helen Hurford, left, at the Lords Meadow Leisure Centre, in Crediton, Devon, England, after the result of the Tiverton and Honiton by-election, which was triggered by the resignation of MP Neil Parish for watching pornography in the Commons, Thursday June 23, 2022.(Andrew Matthews/PA via AP) Credit: Andrew Matthews Credit: Andrew Matthews Combined Shape Caption The Liberal Democrats' by-election candidate Richard Foord, right, shakes hands with the Conservative by-election candidate Helen Hurford, left, at the Lords Meadow Leisure Centre, in Crediton, Devon, England, after the result of the Tiverton and Honiton by-election, which was triggered by the resignation of MP Neil Parish for watching pornography in the Commons, Thursday June 23, 2022.(Andrew Matthews/PA via AP) Credit: Andrew Matthews Credit: Andrew Matthews

Combined Shape Caption Labour candidate Simon Lightwood celebrates winning the Wakefield by-election, following the by-election count at Thornes Park Stadium in Wakefield, West Yorkshire Friday, June 24, 2022. The by-election was triggered by the resignation of Imran Ahmad Khan following his conviction for sexual assault. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP) Credit: Danny Lawson Credit: Danny Lawson Combined Shape Caption Labour candidate Simon Lightwood celebrates winning the Wakefield by-election, following the by-election count at Thornes Park Stadium in Wakefield, West Yorkshire Friday, June 24, 2022. The by-election was triggered by the resignation of Imran Ahmad Khan following his conviction for sexual assault. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP) Credit: Danny Lawson Credit: Danny Lawson

Combined Shape Caption The Liberal Democrats' by-election candidate Richard Foord gives a victory speech at the Lords Meadow Leisure Centre, in Crediton, Devon, England, after the result of the Tiverton and Honiton by-election, which was triggered by the resignation of MP Neil Parish for watching pornography in the Commons, Thursday June 23, 2022.(Andrew Matthews/PA via AP) Credit: Andrew Matthews Credit: Andrew Matthews Combined Shape Caption The Liberal Democrats' by-election candidate Richard Foord gives a victory speech at the Lords Meadow Leisure Centre, in Crediton, Devon, England, after the result of the Tiverton and Honiton by-election, which was triggered by the resignation of MP Neil Parish for watching pornography in the Commons, Thursday June 23, 2022.(Andrew Matthews/PA via AP) Credit: Andrew Matthews Credit: Andrew Matthews