BreakingNews
NEW DETAILS: Delphi pensions bill stalls in Senate
dayton-daily-news logo
X

UK court bars parents from moving comatose boy to hospice

Undated family handout photo of Archie Battersbee, whose parents have submitted an application to the European Court of Human Rights in a bid to postpone the withdrawal of his life support. The family of Archie Battersbee at the center of a life-support battle, says it has appealed to the European Court of Human Rights in a last-ditch bid to stop a hospital ending his treatment. Battersbee, 12, was found unconscious at home with a ligature over his head on April 7, and been in coma since then. (Hollie Dance via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Undated family handout photo of Archie Battersbee, whose parents have submitted an application to the European Court of Human Rights in a bid to postpone the withdrawal of his life support. The family of Archie Battersbee at the center of a life-support battle, says it has appealed to the European Court of Human Rights in a last-ditch bid to stop a hospital ending his treatment. Battersbee, 12, was found unconscious at home with a ligature over his head on April 7, and been in coma since then. (Hollie Dance via AP)

Nation & World
55 minutes ago
A British court has rejected a request from the parents of a comatose boy to allow them to move their son to a hospice when hospital doctors withdraw his life-support treatment

LONDON (AP) — A British court has rejected a request from the parents of a comatose boy to allow them to move their son to a hospice when hospital doctors withdraw his life-support treatment.

Barring any further legal action, the decision would open the door for doctors at the Royal London Hospital to end life-sustaining treatments for 12-year-old Archie Battersbee. He has been in a coma since early April and doctors believe he is brain dead.

“I return to where I started, recognizing the enormity of what lays ahead for Archie’s parents and the family. Their unconditional love and dedication to Archie is a golden thread that runs through this case,'' High Court Judge Lucy Thies wrote. “I hope now Archie can be afforded the opportunity for him to die in peaceful circumstances, with the family who meant so much to him as he clearly does to them.''

Archie’s care has been the subject of weeks of legal battles as his parents sought to force the hospital to continue life-sustaining treatments and doctors argued there was no chance of recovery and he should be allowed to die.

The family asked for permission to move Archie to a hospice after British courts ruled it was in his best interests to end treatment, and the European Court of Human Rights refused to intervene. The hospital said Archie’s condition was so unstable that moving him would hasten his death.

The dispute is the latest U.K. case pitting the judgment of doctors against the wishes of families. Under British law, it is common for courts to intervene when parents and doctors disagree on the treatment of a child. In such cases, the best interests of the child take primacy over the parents’ right to decide what they believe is best for their offspring.

Combined ShapeCaption
Undated family handout photo of Archie Battersbee, whose parents have submitted an application to the European Court of Human Rights in a bid to postpone the withdrawal of his life support. The family of Archie Battersbee at the center of a life-support battle, says it has appealed to the European Court of Human Rights in a last-ditch bid to stop a hospital ending his treatment. Battersbee, 12, was found unconscious at home with a ligature over his head on April 7, and been in coma since then. (Hollie Dance via AP)

Credit: Hollie Dance

Undated family handout photo of Archie Battersbee, whose parents have submitted an application to the European Court of Human Rights in a bid to postpone the withdrawal of his life support. The family of Archie Battersbee at the center of a life-support battle, says it has appealed to the European Court of Human Rights in a last-ditch bid to stop a hospital ending his treatment. Battersbee, 12, was found unconscious at home with a ligature over his head on April 7, and been in coma since then. (Hollie Dance via AP)

Credit: Hollie Dance

Combined ShapeCaption
Undated family handout photo of Archie Battersbee, whose parents have submitted an application to the European Court of Human Rights in a bid to postpone the withdrawal of his life support. The family of Archie Battersbee at the center of a life-support battle, says it has appealed to the European Court of Human Rights in a last-ditch bid to stop a hospital ending his treatment. Battersbee, 12, was found unconscious at home with a ligature over his head on April 7, and been in coma since then. (Hollie Dance via AP)

Credit: Hollie Dance

Credit: Hollie Dance

Combined ShapeCaption
The parents of Archie Battersbee, Paul Battersbee and Hollie Dance, speak to the media outside the Royal London hospital in Whitechapel, east London, Tuesday Aug. 2, 2022. Archie Battersbee, 12, was found unconscious at home with a ligature over his head on April 7, and been in coma since then. His family, at the center of a life-support battle, says it has appealed to the European Court of Human Rights in a last-ditch bid to stop a hospital ending his treatment. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

The parents of Archie Battersbee, Paul Battersbee and Hollie Dance, speak to the media outside the Royal London hospital in Whitechapel, east London, Tuesday Aug. 2, 2022. Archie Battersbee, 12, was found unconscious at home with a ligature over his head on April 7, and been in coma since then. His family, at the center of a life-support battle, says it has appealed to the European Court of Human Rights in a last-ditch bid to stop a hospital ending his treatment. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Combined ShapeCaption
The parents of Archie Battersbee, Paul Battersbee and Hollie Dance, speak to the media outside the Royal London hospital in Whitechapel, east London, Tuesday Aug. 2, 2022. Archie Battersbee, 12, was found unconscious at home with a ligature over his head on April 7, and been in coma since then. His family, at the center of a life-support battle, says it has appealed to the European Court of Human Rights in a last-ditch bid to stop a hospital ending his treatment. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Credit: Jonathan Brady

In Other News
1
Musk countersuit accuses Twitter of fraud
2
Typically bombastic Alex Jones makes for complicated court
3
Spain reports first deaths from acute hepatitis in children
4
More NCAA leagues to pay women’s basketball referees equally
5
China halts climate, military ties over Pelosi Taiwan visit
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top