UK court permits Assange extradition to US on spying charges

U.S. authorities have told British judges that if they agree to extradite Assange, he could serve any U.S. prison sentence he receives in his native Australia.
U.S. prosecutors have indicted Assange on 17 espionage charges and one charge of computer misuse over WikiLeaks’ publication of thousands of leaked military and diplomatic documents. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison, although Lewis said “the longest sentence ever imposed for this offense is 63 months.”
Assange, 50, is currently being held at London’s high-security Belmarsh Prison.
Protestors demonstrate outside the High Court in London, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Britain’s High Court is set to rule on whether to overturn an earlier decision and allow WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to be sent to the United States to face espionage charges. A lower court judge earlier this year refused an American request to extradite Assange to the U.S. to face spying charges over WikiLeaks’ publication of secret military documents a decade ago. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
A view of a banner Julian Assange supporters fixed to a railing, outside the High Court in London, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Britain’s High Court is set to rule on whether to overturn an earlier decision and allow WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to be sent to the United States to face espionage charges. A lower court judge earlier this year refused an American request to extradite Assange to the U.S. to face spying charges over WikiLeaks’ publication of secret military documents a decade ago. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
A view of a banner Julian Assange supporters fixed to a railing, outside the High Court in London, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Britain’s High Court is set to rule on whether to overturn an earlier decision and allow WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to be sent to the United States to face espionage charges. A lower court judge earlier this year refused an American request to extradite Assange to the U.S. to face spying charges over WikiLeaks’ publication of secret military documents a decade ago. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
A view of yellow ribbons attached to a railing by Julian Assange supporters, outside the High Court in London, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Britain’s High Court is set to rule on whether to overturn an earlier decision and allow WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to be sent to the United States to face espionage charges. A lower court judge earlier this year refused an American request to extradite Assange to the U.S. to face spying charges over WikiLeaks’ publication of secret military documents a decade ago. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
A view of yellow ribbons attached to a railing by Julian Assange supporters, outside the High Court in London, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Britain’s High Court is set to rule on whether to overturn an earlier decision and allow WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to be sent to the United States to face espionage charges. A lower court judge earlier this year refused an American request to extradite Assange to the U.S. to face spying charges over WikiLeaks’ publication of secret military documents a decade ago. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
FILE WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures on the balcony of the Ecuadorian embassy prior to speaking, in London, Friday May 19, 2017. A British appellate court has opened the door for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to be extradited to the United States. The High Court overturned a lower court ruling that found Assange's mental health was too fragile to withstand the American criminal justice system. A lower court judge earlier this year refused an American request to extradite Assange to the U.S. to face spying charges over WikiLeaks’ publication of secret military documents a decade ago. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
FILE WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures on the balcony of the Ecuadorian embassy prior to speaking, in London, Friday May 19, 2017. A British appellate court has opened the door for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to be extradited to the United States. The High Court overturned a lower court ruling that found Assange's mental health was too fragile to withstand the American criminal justice system. A lower court judge earlier this year refused an American request to extradite Assange to the U.S. to face spying charges over WikiLeaks’ publication of secret military documents a decade ago. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
FILE - Julian Assange greets supporters outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London, May 19, 2017. A British appellate court has opened the door for Julian Assange to be extradited to the U.S., overturning a lower court ruling that found his mental health was too fragile to withstand the American criminal justice system. A lower court judge earlier this year refused an American request to extradite Assange to the U.S. to face spying charges over WikiLeaks’ publication of secret military documents a decade ago. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
FILE - Julian Assange greets supporters outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London, May 19, 2017. A British appellate court has opened the door for Julian Assange to be extradited to the U.S., overturning a lower court ruling that found his mental health was too fragile to withstand the American criminal justice system. A lower court judge earlier this year refused an American request to extradite Assange to the U.S. to face spying charges over WikiLeaks’ publication of secret military documents a decade ago. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
FILE - WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures as he talks during a news conference in central London, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2011. A British appellate court has opened the door for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to be extradited to the United States. The High Court overturned a lower court ruling that found Assange's mental health was too fragile to withstand the American criminal justice system. A lower court judge earlier this year refused an American request to extradite Assange to the U.S. to face spying charges over WikiLeaks’ publication of secret military documents a decade ago. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, File)
FILE - WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures as he talks during a news conference in central London, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2011. A British appellate court has opened the door for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to be extradited to the United States. The High Court overturned a lower court ruling that found Assange's mental health was too fragile to withstand the American criminal justice system. A lower court judge earlier this year refused an American request to extradite Assange to the U.S. to face spying charges over WikiLeaks’ publication of secret military documents a decade ago. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, File)
FILE - Buildings are reflected in the window as WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is taken from court, where he appeared on charges of jumping British bail seven years ago, in London, Wednesday May 1, 2019. A British appellate court has opened the door for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to be extradited to the United States. The High Court overturned a lower court ruling that found Assange's mental health was too fragile to withstand the American criminal justice system. A lower court judge earlier this year refused an American request to extradite Assange to the U.S. to face spying charges over WikiLeaks’ publication of secret military documents a decade ago. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
FILE - Buildings are reflected in the window as WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is taken from court, where he appeared on charges of jumping British bail seven years ago, in London, Wednesday May 1, 2019. A British appellate court has opened the door for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to be extradited to the United States. The High Court overturned a lower court ruling that found Assange's mental health was too fragile to withstand the American criminal justice system. A lower court judge earlier this year refused an American request to extradite Assange to the U.S. to face spying charges over WikiLeaks’ publication of secret military documents a decade ago. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
A protestor dressed as 'Death' demonstrates outside the High Court in London, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Britain’s High Court is set to rule on whether to overturn an earlier decision and allow WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to be sent to the United States to face espionage charges. A lower court judge earlier this year refused an American request to extradite Assange to the U.S. to face spying charges over WikiLeaks’ publication of secret military documents a decade ago. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
A protestor dressed as 'Death' demonstrates outside the High Court in London, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Britain’s High Court is set to rule on whether to overturn an earlier decision and allow WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to be sent to the United States to face espionage charges. A lower court judge earlier this year refused an American request to extradite Assange to the U.S. to face spying charges over WikiLeaks’ publication of secret military documents a decade ago. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
