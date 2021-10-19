UK courts green investment to fuel carbon-cutting plans

The government says the gathering has attracted pledges of 10 billion pounds ($13.8 billion) in new overseas investment.

Johnson is set to host world leaders in Glasgow, Scotland, at the end of the month for a U.N. climate summit. Known as COP26, the meeting is widely seen as the last chance to hold global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

He said Britain has a responsibility to lead the world in decarbonizing, because as the birthplace of the industrial revolution, “we were the first to knit the deadly tea cosy of CO2 that is now driving climate change.”

He said Britain would phase out home heating with fossil fuels by 2035 as part of its goal of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The government said Tuesday that no new gas boilers will be installed after 2035, and from next year, households will be able to get grants of 5,000 pounds ($7,000) to replace gas boilers with low-carbon heat pumps.

Critics said the money allocated to the program, 450 million pounds ($622 million) over three years, is enough for only 90,000 homes.

“A clearer signal would have been a phase-out of new boilers before 2035,” said Caroline Jones of environmental group Greenpeace. “And all of this must be delivered with a fully funded, nationwide program to insulate our homes at a scale and speed that the government hasn’t fully grasped.”

Caption Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a speech during the Global Investment Summit at the Science Museum, London, Tuesday, Oct, 19, 2021. (Leon Neal/Pool Photo via AP Credit: Leon Neal Credit: Leon Neal

Caption Bill Gates speaks during the Global Investment Summit at the Science Museum, London, Tuesday, Oct, 19, 2021. (Leon Neal/Pool Photo via AP Credit: Leon Neal Credit: Leon Neal