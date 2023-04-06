UK criticized for failures in Windrush immigration scandal

After British news media uncovered the scandal in 2018, the government apologized and offered compensation, but the group said payments are inadequate for the harm done and the process is “bureaucratic and overly complicated.”

“It is unconscionable that some Windrush victims who should have been compensated died before their cases were resolved and payments made,” the group said. “Many others are still fighting to receive their payments.”

The Home Office said it remains "committed to righting the wrongs of Windrush” and has paid or offered more than 64 million pounds ($80 million) to people affected.

A government watchdog in 2020 found "institutional ignorance and thoughtlessness" were partly to blame for the scandal and made 30 recommendations to improve the office overseeing immigration.

Braverman said in January that she said she would scrap two recommendations that would increase independent scrutiny of migration policies and a third to hold reconciliation events with Windrush survivors.

The Conservative government has been under fire from human rights groups for its controversial migration bill that would bar asylum claims by anyone who reaches the U.K. by unauthorized means and would deport migrants back home or to a third country.