UK crown court judge's sentencing broadcast for first time

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said the move will help the public better understand the decisions judges make in complex criminal cases.

“Opening up the courtroom to cameras to film the sentencing of some of the country’s most serious offenders will improve transparency and reinforce confidence in the justice system," Raab said in a statement.

Under the change in the law, crown court judges can be filmed delivering their sentencing remarks. Only the judge will be on camera to protect the privacy of victims, witnesses and jurors.

Previously court proceedings were only broadcast from certain Court of Appeal cases.

Broadcasters hailed the change as a “landmark moment for open justice."

“Court reporting is vital to democracy and the rule of law and this long overdue change is welcomed," said John Battle, chair of the Media Lawyers Association.