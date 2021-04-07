UK Deliveroo riders strike over pay, gig work conditions

The company, which operates in a dozen countries in Europe, the Mideast and Asia, saw its business boom over the past year because of COVID-19 restrictions that powered demand for meal deliveries. More than 6 million customers order through its app each month and the company promised some longtime riders bonuses from the IPO.

However, riders say they haven't been sharing in the success because the company has been paying them less.

The “success they claim to have had during the pandemic was built on our backs,” said Wave Roberts, a Deliveroo rider in Reading and chair of the union's couriers branch. “It’s not sustainable. It’s got to the point where they’ve hired too many people. They’ve lowered the fees too much."

Deliveroo and other gig companies in the U.K. that rely on flexible workforces are also facing looming regulatory challenges, after the U.K.’s top court ruled Uber drivers should be classed as “workers” and not self-employed, entitling them to benefits such as minimum wage and pensions.

___

For all of AP's tech coverage, visit https://apnews.com/apf-technology

___

Follow Kelvin Chan at www.twitter.com/chanman

Gig economy riders for app-based meal delivery platform Deliveroo demonstrate outside the company headquarters in London, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. The strike coincides with the first day of unconditional trading for Deliveroo shares, which went public last week in a stock market offering.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Gig economy riders for app-based meal delivery platform Deliveroo demonstrate near the company headquarters in London, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. The strike coincides with the first day of unconditional trading for Deliveroo shares, which went public last week in a stock market offering.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Gig economy riders for app-based meal delivery platform Deliveroo demonstrate outside the companies headquarters in London, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. The strike coincides with the first day of unconditional trading for Deliveroo shares, which went public last week in a stock market offering. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Gig economy riders for app-based meal delivery platform Deliveroo demonstrate near the company headquarters in London, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. The strike coincides with the first day of unconditional trading for Deliveroo shares, which went public last week in a stock market offering.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Gig economy riders for app-based meal delivery platform Deliveroo demonstrate near the company headquarters in London, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. The strike coincides with the first day of unconditional trading for Deliveroo shares, which went public last week in a stock market offering.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

A Deliveroo rider from the Independent Workers' Union of Great Britain (IWGB) as food delivery riders demonstrate in central London Wednesday April 7, 2021. Union organizers have said they expect hundreds of gig economy riders for app-based meal delivery platform Deliveroo to join strikes in 5 U.K. cities Wednesday, over pay and working conditions. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP) Credit: Stefan Rousseau Credit: Stefan Rousseau