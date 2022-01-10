UK developers told they must foot bill for unsafe cladding

Housing and Communities Secretary Michael Gove said that by early March developers must come up with a plan to pay the estimated 4 billion-pound ($5.4 billion) cost of fixing the cladding on low-rise buildings, or face legal action and potentially a new tax to raise the money.

Gove said the government would “use legal means and ultimately, if necessary, the tax system in order to ensure that those who have deep pockets, those who are responsible for the upkeep of these buildings, pay, rather than the leaseholders, the individuals, who in the past were being asked to pay with money they didn’t have for a problem that they did not cause.”