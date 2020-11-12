UK economy saw bounceback in summer but remains smaller

The Office for National Statistics said Thursday that the economy grew by 15.5% in the July to September period. Though that was in line with market expectations, the recovery clearly eased in September, with monthly growth of only 1.1%, a clear sign that the recovery was already running out of steam before a resurgence of the coronavirus led to the economically damaging reimposition of restrictions.

That quarterly growth did not make up for the record 19.8% slump recorded in the second quarter when much of the economy was shuttered in connection with the coronavirus lockdown, and the 2.5% fall in the first three months of the year when the virus started to impact on everyday life. Despite the third-quarter improvement, the statistics agency said the economy was still 9.7% below where it was before the pandemic at the end of 2019.