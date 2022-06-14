UK flight due to leave for Rwanda despite migrant appeals

The comments came a day after two British courts refused to block the deportation flights, rejecting last-ditch appeals filed by immigration rights advocates and labor unions. British media report that individual appeals have already whittled down the number of migrants scheduled to be on the flight to seven of the 31 migrants told last week they would be on the flight.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government plans to deport some people who enter the U.K. illegally to Rwanda. The government says this will deter people from paying criminals to smuggle them across the English Channel in small boats.