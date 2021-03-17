UK foreign secretary: Democracy in retreat around the world

“If we restrict it to countries with European Convention on Human Rights-level standards of human rights, we’re not going to do many trade deals with the growth markets of the future,” he was heard saying in the message.

On Wednesday, Raab said “China is here to stay” as he defended his government’s stance toward Beijing. Britain has called out China for its crackdown on Hong Kong’s political freedoms and for abuses against the Uighur people in Xinjiang, he said.

“There are positives and we ought to look for the areas of constructive engagement — obviously in business and trade,” he said after his keynote speech. “Everyone is more or less doing trade with China.”

Britain’s government published a new foreign policy and defense review document Tuesday, outlining its desire for a much stronger influence in Asia. The review also paved the way for the U.K. to lift its own cap on its nuclear stockpile, reversing existing commitments for gradual nuclear disarmament.