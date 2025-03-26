UK government halves 2025 growth forecast to 1% and confirms defense spending boost

With growth in 2025 lower than anticipated, there's a hole in the government's revenue expectations, which Reeves has sought to fill with welfare cuts as well as measures to rein in tax avoidance and tax evasion, and by lowering the day-to-day costs of running government.

Reeves' spring statement to Parliament was made in response to what was a fairly gloomy near-term economic assessment by the government's independent forecaster, the Office for Budget Responsibility.

Reeves was able to point to higher growth forecasts for the years ahead, which if they prove accurate, should ease the pressure on her to lower spending or increase taxes in the remaining years of this Parliament, which can run until the middle of 2029.

Reflecting geopolitical turbulence caused by the return of U.S. President Donald Trump, Reeves told lawmakers that a “more insecure world” requires a greater focus on national security.

As a result, she confirmed a 2.2 billion-pound ($2.9 billion) increase in defense spending, which Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said is the biggest increase since the end of the Cold War.

“This additional investment is not just about increasing our national security but increasing our economic security, too,” Reeves said. “As defense spending rises, I want the whole country to feel the benefits.”

The British economy, the sixth-largest in the world, eked out modest growth of 0.1% in the fourth quarter, a hugely disappointing outcome for the new Labour government, which has made boosting growth its number one economic policy. Since the global financial crisis in 2008-2009, the British economy's growth performance has been notably below its long-term average.

Critics say Reeves is partly responsible for gloomy economic news since Labour returned to power in July after 14 years, because she was overly downbeat when taking on her role and has since increased taxes, particularly on businesses.

She received some welcome news Wednesday, with official figures showing that price rises in the U.K. moderated by more than anticipated in February. The Office for National Statistics said consumer price inflation fell to 2.8% from 3% the previous month. Most analysts had expected a more modest decline to 2.9%.

Though inflation is still higher than the Bank of England's 2% target, Reeves will likely hope that easing price pressures will lead to bigger interest rate reductions than predicted. That would lower the interest payments the government pays on its debt, potentially freeing up money for the government to spend on public services.

Last week, the bank kept its main U.K. interest rate unchanged at 4.50% even though the economy is barely growing and the nation faces more uncertainty in light of the tariff policies being enacted by the Trump administration in the U.S.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP