UK has warmest-ever night, braces for record-smashing heat

The temperature Monday reached 38.1 C (100.6 F) at Santon Downham in eastern England, just shy of the highest-ever temperature recorded in Britain — 38.7 C (101.7 F), a record set in 2019. Tuesday is expected to be hotter.

Average July temperatures in the U.K. range from a daily high of 21 C (70 F) to a night-time low of 12 C (53 F), and few homes or small businesses have air conditioning.

Many people coped with the heat wave by staying put. Road traffic was down from its usual levels on Monday. Trains ran at low speed out of concern for buckled rails, or did not run at all. London’s Kings Cross Station, one of the country’s busiest rail hubs, was empty on Tuesday, with no trains on the busy east coast line connecting the capital to the north and Scotland. London’s Luton Airport had to close its runway because of heat damage.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Britain’s transport infrastructure, some of it dating from Victorian times, “just wasn’t built to withstand this type of temperature — and it will be many years before we can replace infrastructure with the kind of infrastructure that could.”

At least five people were reported to have drowned across the U.K. in rivers, lakes and reservoirs while trying to cool off.

Climate experts warn that global warming has increased the frequency of extreme weather events, with studies showing that the likelihood of temperatures in the U.K. reaching 40 C (104 F) is now 10 times higher than in the pre-industrial era. Drought and heat waves tied to climate change have also made wildfires harder to fight.

Hot weather has gripped southern Europe since last week, triggering wildfires in Spain, Portugal and France. Almost 600 heat-related deaths have been reported in Spain and Portugal, where temperatures reached 47 C (117 F) last week.

Thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes and vacation spots in the Gironde region of southwest France since wildfires broke out in tinder-dry pine forests a week ago.

People escape the heatwave by taking a barbecue in a river near the village of Luss in Argyll and Bute on the west bank of Loch Lomond, Scotland, Monday July 18, 2022. (Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA via AP)

Traffic crosses a bridge at Woodhead Resevoir in West Yorkshire as water levels dip dangerously low amid record high temperatures in the UK. The UK's first ever red warning for exceptional heat came into force at midnight on Sunday, with temperatures expected to climb up to 41C (105.8F) over the next two days, breaking the country's heat records, Oldham, England, Monday, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

A member of the public walks a dog at Scammonden Reservoir in West Yorkshire, England, Monday, July 18, 2022 as reservoir levels dip dangerously low amid record high temperatures in the UK. Millions of people in Britain stayed home or sought shade Monday during the country's first-ever extreme heat warning, as hot, dry weather that has scorched mainland Europe for the past week moved north, disrupting travel, health care and schools. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Traffic crosses a bridge at Woodhead Resevoir in West Yorkshire, England, Monday, July 18, 2022 as water levels dip dangerously low amid record high temperatures in the UK. Millions of people in Britain stayed home or sought shade Monday during the country's first-ever extreme heat warning, as hot, dry weather that has scorched mainland Europe for the past week moved north, disrupting travel, health care and schools. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

A tourist uses a fan whilst standing in the hot sun whilst waiting to watch the Changing of the Guard ceremony outside Buckingham Palace, during hot weather in London, Monday, July 18, 2022. Britain's first-ever extreme heat warning is in effect for large parts of England as hot, dry weather that has scorched mainland Europe for the past week moves north, disrupting travel, health care and schools. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

A British soldier, right, wearing a traditional bearskin hat, waits to be relieved from his stint as the guards are changed outside Buckingham Palace, during hot weather in London, Monday, July 18, 2022. The British government have issued their first-ever "red" warning for extreme heat. The alert covers large parts of England on Monday and Tuesday, when temperatures may reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) for the first time, posing a risk of serious illness and even death among healthy people, the U.K. Met Office, the country's weather service, said Friday. The British heat record is 38.7C (101.7F), set in 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)