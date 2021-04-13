UK hits vaccine target; Johnson warns of more virus deaths

Politicians and scientists tried to temper the euphoria at the return of some freedoms with a warning that the virus still poses a major threat.

Britain has had Europe’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak, with more than 127,000 confirmed deaths. A combination of rapid vaccination and lockdown has sharply decreased its infection and mortality rates.

“Of course the vaccination program has helped, but the bulk of the work in reducing the disease has been done by the lockdown,” Johnson said.

“So as we unlock, the result will inevitably be that we will see more infection. Sadly, we will see more hospitalization and deaths. People have just got to understand that," he said.

Several of Britain’s neighbors, including France, have imposed new lockdown curbs as virus cases soar.

Chris Hopson, chief executive of health service organization NHS Providers, agreed there were “good reasons to be cautious” about Britain's pandemic trajectory.

“We need to be really careful about assuming we’re on a one-way, inexorable, inevitable track to it all being fantastic and we can go back to normal, because actually we’ll need a new normal,” Hopson said.

The pace of Britain's vaccination drive has slowed in recent weeks, with the number of first doses falling sharply as the campaign focuses on delivering second shots.

Like many other countries, Britain is also receiving fewer doses than it had hoped for, partly as a result of India’s decision to stop exports of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from its Serum Institute.

The U.K.’s inoculation effort so far has used the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and one made by Pfizer-BioNTech. Britain has also ordered 17 million doses of a vaccine made by American pharmaceutical company Moderna, with the first batches arriving earlier this month.

The Moderna doses will be given primarily to younger people, following Britain’s decision last week not to give the AstraZeneca jab to individuals under 30 because of strengthening evidence it may be linked to rare blood clots.

Adam Finn, a member of the U.K.’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, said the vaccine campaign so far meant that “we’re halfway up the hill.”

“We’ve certainly got an important job to do to communicate the importance of the vaccination program to younger people,” Finn told Sky News. “They perhaps have less fear of this disease than older people quite understandably have had, but nevertheless I think people can be helped to understand that the ultimate exit from this catastrophe involves building up immunity in the population.”

Health authorities are also concerned about new variants that are more resistant to vaccines. They are calling for everyone living or working in two boroughs of south London to get tested after 44 cases of a strain first identified in South Africa were confirmed there.

A customer and his dog orders outside a restaurant in Liverpool, England, Monday, April 12, 2021. Millions of people in England will get their first chance in months for haircuts, casual shopping and restaurant meals on Monday, as the government takes the next step on its lockdown-lifting road map. (AP Photo Jon Super) Credit: Jon Super Credit: Jon Super

People sit at setup tables outside a pub in Soho, in London, on the day some of England's third coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased by the British government, Monday, April 12, 2021. People across England flocked to shed shaggy locks and browse for clothes, books and other "non-essential" items as shops, gyms, hairdressers, restaurant patios and beer gardens reopened Monday after months of lockdown. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

A waitress serves drinks as customers sit at setup tables outside pubs in Soho, in London, on the day some of England's third coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased by the British government, Monday, April 12, 2021. People across England flocked to shed shaggy locks and browse for clothes, books and other "non-essential" items as shops, gyms, hairdressers, restaurant patios and beer gardens reopened Monday after months of lockdown. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

A woman takes a phone picture of her drink in Soho, London, on the day some of England's coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased by the British government, Monday, April 12, 2021. People across England can get their hair cut, eat and drink outside at restaurants and browse for clothes, books and other "non-essential" items as shops and gyms reopened Monday after months of lockdown. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali