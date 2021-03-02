UK holiday firm had 'undesirable guests' list of Irish names

“Banning people from services based on their race is discrimination and is unlawful,” he said. “To say that such policies are outdated is an understatement.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman, Jamie Davies, said Pontins’ behavior was “completely unacceptable.”

“No one in the U.K. should be discriminated against because of their race or ethnicity,” he said.

Founded in the 1940s when foreign vacations were a rarity, Pontins offers inexpensive package holidays by the seaside, including accommodations, meals and entertainment. At the firm’s peak, there were about 30 Pontins sites in the U.K., but only half a dozen are still operating.

The equality commission said Pontins’ owner, Britannia Jinky Jersey Ltd., had signed a legally binding agreement to end its discriminatory practices.

Britannia Jinky Jersey Ltd. said in a statement it “has agreed to work together with the Equality and Human Rights Commission to further enhance its staff training and procedures in order to further promote equality throughout its business.”