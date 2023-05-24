UK inflation falls to lowest level in over a year but food prices remain elevated

The Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that the consumer price index dropped to 8.7% in the year to April from 10.1% in March, largely because last year's energy spike in the wake of the invasion dropped out of the annual comparison. The fall took inflation to its lowest level since March 2022, a month after the war began.

Though welcome, the fall wasn't as big as anticipated. The consensus in financial markets was that it would ease back further to 8.3%,