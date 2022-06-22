UK inflation rate hits new 40-year high of 9.1%

“With the economic outlook so unclear, no-one one knows how high inflation could go, and how long it will continue for – making fiscal and monetary policy judgements particularly tough," he said.

Inflation is soaring worldwide: The U.S. reported a rate of 8.6% in May and the 19 countries that use the euro recorded 8.1% inflation the same month.

Millions of people in Britain, like those across Europe, are seeing their cost of living soar, in part driven by Russia’s war in Ukraine that is squeezing supplies of energy and food staples such as wheat.

The pressure is driving British workers to seek substantial pay increases, a move the Conservative government argues could spark a wage-price spiral, driving inflation even higher.

Tens of thousands of railway workers are walking off the job for three days this week in the country’s biggest transit strike for three decades, and a potential precursor to a summer of labor discontent.