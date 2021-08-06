UK insurance scheme for live events gets partial welcome

“The scheme doesn’t, however, cover a festival needing to reduce capacity or cancel due to social distancing restrictions being reintroduced," said Paul Reed, CEO of the Association of Independent Festivals.

The recent lifting of coronavirus restrictions across the U.K. over recent months has raised hopes that the sector will be able to get back on a surer footing, but the spread of the more contagious delta variant has stoked fears that curbs may have to return during winter.

According to the Treasury, the live events sector is worth more than 70 billion pounds ($97.39 billion) annually and supports more than 700,000 jobs.

The sector has suffered hugely since lockdown restrictions were first introduced in the country in March 2020 and the lack of a government-backed insurance scheme prevented many from pushing ahead with their plans this year.

“Though it is a shame that it has come too late for some this summer, this scheme will provide the confidence the sector needs to plan and invest in future events," said Phil Bowdery, chairman of the Concert Promoters Association.