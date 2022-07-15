UK issues 1st-ever 'red' warning for hot weather next week

’’At this level, illness and death may occur among the fit and healthy, and not just in high-risk groups,” UKHSA said.

The weather alert, which covers a big chunk of England from London north to Manchester, also warns of potential disruption to air and rail travel and potential “localized loss of power and other essential services, such as water or mobile phone services.”

The two agencies issued lower level warnings earlier this week as large parts of the U.K. experienced higher than normal temperatures, although cooler weather prevailed Thursday and Friday. Temperatures are expected to rise in the coming days as the system that brought record highs to parts of Europe this week moves north over Britain.

“Even as a climate scientist who studies this stuff, this is scary,” said Professor Hannah Cloke, a natural hazards researcher at the University of Reading. “This feels real. At the start of the week I was worried about my goldfish getting too hot. Now I’m worried about the survival of my family and my neighbors.”

Nigel Arnell, a professor of climate system science at the University of Reading, said Britain needs to prepare for more hot weather in the future, retrofitting buildings to cope with extreme weather and planting more greenery in cities.

Adaptation and resilience need to become a political priority, he said.

“We can’t keep on dealing with extremes in crisis mode,” Arnell said.

Combined Shape Caption A woman uses an umbrella to shelter from the sun near Hammersmith in London, Friday, July 15, 2022. British weather forecaster the Met Office has said temperatures are like to peak at the beginning of next week and has extended its Amber weather warning from Sunday to Tuesday.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein Combined Shape Caption A woman uses an umbrella to shelter from the sun near Hammersmith in London, Friday, July 15, 2022. British weather forecaster the Met Office has said temperatures are like to peak at the beginning of next week and has extended its Amber weather warning from Sunday to Tuesday.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

