UK journalist sued by Russian billionaire over Putin book

Free-speech groups have expressed alarm at the case, saying it is too easy for wealthy people to use Britain’s courts to silence criticism.

Belton is also being sued for libel by the Russian state-owned energy firm Rosneft. HarperCollins was also facing suits from Russian businessman Mikhail Fridman and Russian banker Petr Aven, but Tomlinson said Wednesday that those claims have been settled.

He said the publisher had “agreed to remove effectively all the material on which the actions are based from future editions of the book” and would apologize for not approaching those two men before publication for comment on statements suggesting they had connections with the KGB early in their careers.

Tomlinson represents Abramovich, Fridman and Aven, but denied at the start of Wednesday’s hearing that there was any “coordination” between the claimants. He said he had been hired by the three men “coincidentally and entirely independently.”

Tomlinson denied that the Russian defendants' claims were an attack on free speech and journalism, arguing that the book “holds itself out as a serious work of contemporary history, but unfortunately it repeats lazy inaccuracies.”

The hearing in front of judge Amanda Tipples is scheduled to last two days.