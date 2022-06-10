UK judge nixes first legal challenge to Rwanda deportations

U.N. officials say the plan move violates the international Refugee Convention. Human rights groups call the deal — for which the U.K. has paid Rwanda 120 million pounds ($158 million) upfront — unworkable, inhumane and a waste of British taxpayers’ money.

The claimants' lawyer Raza Husain said “the system is not safe.”

Laura Dubinsky, a lawyer representing the U.N. refugee agency, said refugees sent to Rwanda under the program were at risk of “serious, irreparable harm.” She said the agency had “serious concerns about Rwandan capacity” to handle the arrivals.

Rwanda is the most densely populated in Africa. Competition for land and resources contributed to decades of ethnic and political tensions that culminated in the 1994 genocide in which more than 800,000 ethnic Tutsi and the moderate Hutu who tried to protect them were killed.

President Paul Kagame’s government has achieved significant economic progress since the genocide, but critics say it has come at the cost of political repression. Obedience to authorities is widely enforced, one reason Rwandan cities and towns are clean and among the most orderly anywhere in Africa. There is little political opposition.

James Wilson of Detention Action, one of the groups involved in the legal case, said the government was “turning a blind eye to the many clear dangers and human rights violations that (the policy) would inflict on people seeking asylum.”

The British government argues the policy is in the public interest. It is seeking to distinguish between refugees who arrive by authorized routes, such as programs to help people fleeing Afghanistan or Ukraine, and those it says arrive by illegal means, including dangerous Channel crossings run by smugglers.

The government says it welcomes refugees who come to Britain by approved routes but wants to put criminal smuggling gangs out of business.

More than 28,000 migrants entered the U.K. across the Channel last year, up from 8,500 in 2020. Dozens have died, including 27 people in November when a single boat capsized.

Combined Shape Caption Protestors stand outside The Royal Court of Justice in London, Friday, June 10, 2022. The High Court will hear a legal challenge lodged by Care4Calais, the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) and Detention Action, opposing the Home Office's new asylum deal with Rwanda. The case alleges that Priti Patel's proposals are in contravention of international law and the UN refugee convention. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

Combined Shape Caption Protestors stand outside The Royal Court of Justice in London, Friday, June 10, 2022. The High Court will hear a legal challenge lodged by Care4Calais, the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) and Detention Action, opposing the Home Office's new asylum deal with Rwanda. The case alleges that Priti Patel's proposals are in contravention of international law and the UN refugee convention. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

Combined Shape Caption FILE - A security guard stands in the street by Hallmark Residences, which is one of the locations expected to house some of the asylum-seekers due to be sent from Britain to Rwanda, in the capital Kigali, Rwanda on May 19, 2022. A group of asylum-seekers asked a U.K. court on Friday, June 10, 2022 to stop the British government sending them on a one-way flight to Rwanda. (AP Photo/File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited