UK jury: Police restraint of Black man contributed to death

“The restraint exacerbated Mr. Clarke’s agitation, leading him to struggle and causing him to become even more exhausted,'' the jury said in a narrative verdict. “Failure to properly supervise also meant opportunities to release the restraints were missed. It is therefore likely the restraint, and serious failures of supervision increased the risk of death more than minimally.”

An ambulance was called after the situation was deemed a medical emergency. The London Ambulance Service has acknowledged that its crew failed to conduct a “complete clinical assessment” when they arrived.

Clarke's cause of death was given as “acute behavioral disturbance, in a relapse of schizophrenia, leading to exhaustion and cardiac arrest, contributed to by restraint struggle and being walked.''

After the verdict, Metropolitan Police Commander Bas Javid apologized for the failings identified by the jury.

“The officers who attended that day found themselves in a very difficult situation dealing with a man undergoing a mental health crisis who clearly needed urgent medical care,'' Javid said. “They made a rapid assessment and within 90 seconds had called for an ambulance.''

Nonetheless, he said, police would learn from their failings.

“The jury has made several observations about how those officers dealt with Mr. Clarke,'' Javid said. “Now we need to carefully consider those observations.''

Inquests are held in Britain to determine the facts of sudden, violent or unexplained deaths.