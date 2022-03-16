Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

UK lawmaker: Zaghari-Ratcliffe at airport to leave Iran

FILE - Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of detained charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, holds her photo outside the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in London, on Nov. 9, 2021. Iranian authorities have returned the passport of a U.K. charity worker who has been detained for more than five years, raising hopes that she could be released. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Credit: Frank Augstein

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of detained charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, holds her photo outside the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in London, on Nov. 9, 2021. Iranian authorities have returned the passport of a U.K. charity worker who has been detained for more than five years, raising hopes that she could be released. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Credit: Frank Augstein

Credit: Frank Augstein

Nation & World
Updated 14 minutes ago
A British lawmaker says that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been detained in Iran for nearly six years, is at Tehran’s airport to leave the country

LONDON (AP) — British-Iranian dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been detained in Iran for nearly six years, is at Tehran's airport to leave the country, a U.K. lawmaker said Wednesday.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was given back her British passport over the weekend, raising hopes that her long ordeal was coming to a close.

“Nazanin is at the airport in Tehran and on her way home,’’ lawmaker Tulip Siddiq tweeted. “I came into politics to make a difference, and right now I’m feeling like I have.’’

There was no immediate report on Iranian state media on Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s apparent release. A lawyer representing Zaghari-Ratcliffe in Tehran couldn't be immediately reached for comment.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had confirmed earlier that a negotiating team was at work in Tehran to free Zaghari-Ratcliffe. Johnson’s comments were made on a visit to the Middle East. But family members had been wary, having often had their hopes dashed at the last moment.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe served five years in prison after being taken into custody at Tehran’s airport in April 2016. She was later convicted of plotting the overthrow of Iran’s government, a charge that she, her supporters and rights groups deny.

She has been held under house arrest and unable to leave the country since her release.

In Other News
1
Live updates: Russian official is upbeat on Ukraine talks
2
Russia's invasion drives NATO rethink of Europe force stance
3
Russia says Ukraine talks progressing as onslaught continues
4
WHO: New COVID deaths fell 17% last week, but cases rising
5
Multiple dead in crash involving U. of Southwest golf team
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top