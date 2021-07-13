UK lawmakers to vote on contentious foreign aid cut

If lawmakers defeat the motion, the government says the 0.7% budget share will be restored next year. If not, the amount will rise only when Britain is not borrowing to finance day-to-day spending and when its debt is falling. Critics fear the economic damage inflicted by the pandemic means those conditions are unlikely to be met for years.

Conservative legislator Andrew Mitchell, a former international development secretary, called the government motion a “trap” and warned colleagues not to be “hoodwinked.”

“I think I’ve only rebelled against my own party and government about three times in the 34 years since I was first elected to the House of Commons,” he said. “But I shall do so today with conviction and with enthusiasm, because I think it’s the most terrible thing to break our promise.”