UK leader reverses decision not to attend UN climate talks

Sunak's about-face came the day after former Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed he will be going to the climate talks at the invitation of the host country. Under Johnson, who left office in September, the U.K. committed to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and to eliminate coal from its energy mix by 2024.

Environmentalists worry there could be backsliding on those commitments because of the energy crisis triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The opposition Labour Party's climate spokesman, Ed Miliband, said Sunak had been “shamed into going to COP27.”

“His initial instinct tells us about all about him: he just doesn’t get it when it comes to the energy bills and climate crisis," Miliband said.

Green Party lawmaker Caroline Lucas said Sunak's initial decision and subsequent U-turn was “an embarrassing misstep on the world stage.”

“Let this be a lesson to him — climate leadership matters,” she tweeted.

___

Follow AP's climate and environment coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment