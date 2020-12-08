UK: Lords vote to bar trade deals with genocidal countries

Members voted late Monday for two proposals to amend the government’s post-Brexit trade bill to bar trade deals with countries that commit serious human rights abuses. Under one of the plans, minorities alleging they have been the subject of genocide can for the first time apply to the High Court of England and ask for judges to determine if a country trading with the U.K. has perpetrated genocide.

Bilateral trade agreements can then be revoked if the court makes a preliminary ruling against that country.