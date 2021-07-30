UK man sentenced to 5 years for string of cat killings

Steve Bouquet, 54, was convicted of attacking 16 cats, nine of them fatally, between late 2018 and mid-2019 in Brighton, 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of London.

He was caught after the owner of one of the dead cats set up a security camera. Bouquet denied involvement in the attacks, in which some cat owners found their pets bleeding on the doorstep. But prosecutors said a photo of a dead cat was found on his phone, and a knife with feline blood and Bouquet’s DNA on it was found during a search of his home.