dayton-daily-news logo
X

UK military parade kicks off Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Royal fans sing the national anthem as they gather along the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

Combined ShapeCaption
Royal fans sing the national anthem as they gather along the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

Nation & World
By DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press
Updated 17 minutes ago
Four days of celebrations honoring Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne are getting underway

LONDON (AP) — Four days of celebrations honoring Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne will get underway Thursday with a display of British military traditions stretching from the days of horse and cannon to the jet age.

Formal celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee begin with Trooping the Color, an annual military review that has marked the sovereign’s official birthday since 1760. The queen is expected to join the working members of her family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the end of the event, when 70 aircraft are set to roar overhead.

The jubilee is being commemorated with a four-day holiday weekend. The celebration of Elizabeth's reign includes a service of thanksgiving Friday at St. Paul's Cathedral in London, a concert at Buckingham Palace on Saturday and a pageant staged by thousands of performers drawn from schools and community groups around the country on Sunday afternoon.

Throughout the weekend, neighborhood organizations and individuals are expected to hold thousands of street parties around the country, repeating a tradition that began with the queen’s coronation in 1953.

The 96-year-old queen is Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the first to reach the milestone of seven decades on the throne. The jubilee is giving many people — even those often indifferent to the monarchy — a chance to reflect on the state of the nation and the huge changes that have taken place during her reign.

Former Prime Minister John Major — one of the 14 prime ministers of the queen's reign — said the monarch's stoic presence had helped steer the country over the decades,

“The queen has represented our better selves for over 70 years," he told the BBC.

In a written jubilee message, the queen thanked people in Britain and across the Commonwealth involved in organizing the celebrations. For many, the occasion is the first opportunity for a big bash since the start of the coronavirus pandemic more than two years ago.

“I know that many happy memories will be created at these festive occasions,” Elizabeth said.

“I continue to be inspired by the goodwill shown to me, and hope that the coming days will provide an opportunity to reflect on all that has been achieved during the last 70 years, as we look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm,” she said.

___

Follow AP's coverage of Queen Elizabeth II at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii

Combined ShapeCaption
A handful of workers walk down the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

Credit: David Cliff

A handful of workers walk down the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

Credit: David Cliff

Combined ShapeCaption
A handful of workers walk down the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

Credit: David Cliff

Credit: David Cliff

Combined ShapeCaption
Royal fans gather along the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

Credit: David Cliff

Royal fans gather along the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

Credit: David Cliff

Combined ShapeCaption
Royal fans gather along the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

Credit: David Cliff

Credit: David Cliff

Combined ShapeCaption
A young royal fan smiles as she stands alongside the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

Credit: David Cliff

A young royal fan smiles as she stands alongside the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

Credit: David Cliff

Combined ShapeCaption
A young royal fan smiles as she stands alongside the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

Credit: David Cliff

Credit: David Cliff

Combined ShapeCaption
The Royal Regiment of New Zealand Artillery, using four 25-pounder guns, react during their 21-gun salute at Point Jerningham, to mark the 70th anniversary of the coronation of the Queen, Elizabeth II, in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Mark Mitchell/NZME via AP)

Credit: Mark Mitchell

The Royal Regiment of New Zealand Artillery, using four 25-pounder guns, react during their 21-gun salute at Point Jerningham, to mark the 70th anniversary of the coronation of the Queen, Elizabeth II, in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Mark Mitchell/NZME via AP)

Credit: Mark Mitchell

Combined ShapeCaption
The Royal Regiment of New Zealand Artillery, using four 25-pounder guns, react during their 21-gun salute at Point Jerningham, to mark the 70th anniversary of the coronation of the Queen, Elizabeth II, in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Mark Mitchell/NZME via AP)

Credit: Mark Mitchell

Credit: Mark Mitchell

Combined ShapeCaption
Royal fans walk alongside the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

Credit: David Cliff

Royal fans walk alongside the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

Credit: David Cliff

Combined ShapeCaption
Royal fans walk alongside the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

Credit: David Cliff

Credit: David Cliff

Combined ShapeCaption
Royal fans gather along the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

Credit: David Cliff

Royal fans gather along the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

Credit: David Cliff

Combined ShapeCaption
Royal fans gather along the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

Credit: David Cliff

Credit: David Cliff

Combined ShapeCaption
Royal fans have Union flag transfers applied to their faces as they gather along the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

Credit: David Cliff

Royal fans have Union flag transfers applied to their faces as they gather along the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

Credit: David Cliff

Combined ShapeCaption
Royal fans have Union flag transfers applied to their faces as they gather along the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

Credit: David Cliff

Credit: David Cliff

Combined ShapeCaption
Royal fans take a selfie as they stand alongside the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

Credit: David Cliff

Royal fans take a selfie as they stand alongside the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

Credit: David Cliff

Combined ShapeCaption
Royal fans take a selfie as they stand alongside the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

Credit: David Cliff

Credit: David Cliff

In Other News
1
Live updates |UK to send US-made rocket systems to Ukraine
2
Journalist detained in China denied calls, partner says
3
Asia shares slide across board amid rate hike, COVID worries
4
Australia, China continue Pacific rivalry with island visits
5
A frank exchange of views: French diplomats on rare strike
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top