UK military parade kicks off Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Former Prime Minister John Major — one of the 14 prime ministers of the queen's reign — said the monarch's stoic presence had helped steer the country over the decades,

“The queen has represented our better selves for over 70 years," he told the BBC.

In a written jubilee message, the queen thanked people in Britain and across the Commonwealth involved in organizing the celebrations. For many, the occasion is the first opportunity for a big bash since the start of the coronavirus pandemic more than two years ago.

“I know that many happy memories will be created at these festive occasions,” Elizabeth said.

“I continue to be inspired by the goodwill shown to me, and hope that the coming days will provide an opportunity to reflect on all that has been achieved during the last 70 years, as we look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm,” she said.

A handful of workers walk down the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

Royal fans gather along the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

A young royal fan smiles as she stands alongside the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

The Royal Regiment of New Zealand Artillery, using four 25-pounder guns, react during their 21-gun salute at Point Jerningham, to mark the 70th anniversary of the coronation of the Queen, Elizabeth II, in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Mark Mitchell/NZME via AP)

Royal fans walk alongside the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

Royal fans gather along the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

Royal fans have Union flag transfers applied to their faces as they gather along the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/David Cliff)